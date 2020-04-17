My wife and I would like to extend our commendations and heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the leadership and team members of Landis Homes for the excellent way they are showing genuine care and concern to residents at this very challenging, difficult time.

They are fulfilling their mission and vision to serve aging adults and their families by honoring and enriching the lives of residents in a community of Christ-like love. They are exemplary in living out their guiding values — joy, compassion, integrity, stewardship and community.

As of April 15, Landis Homes has no new coronavirus cases on campus, among either residents or staff. Several residents have been tested, but their tests have come back negative. (Landis Homes confirmed one death from COVID-19 in late March — a person who lived in a west campus cottage and died at the hospital.)

The basin and towel is the logo of Landis Homes. They are demonstrating the example of the foot washing the Lord Jesus Christ did with his disciples as recorded in John 13:14-15.

The team members have shown tremendous commitment, dedication and excellence in the compassion they have shown to residents by doing a large number of planned acts of kindness.

We say thank you to the leadership and team members of Landis Homes for showing us genuine love and taking good care of us. Please know we are praying for your safety and protection as you willingly give of yourselves to help meet our needs.

Dick and Barb Boyer

Manheim Township