I’m following the Groff v. DeJoy U.S. Supreme Court case with great interest. This is about our religious freedom. Since when is mail delivery necessary on a Sunday? When I order a package on Saturday, I am shocked when it arrives the next day. There is no reason an ordinary person needs an Amazon package delivered on a Sunday. I would even prefer it on a Monday if I knew more people could rest on Sunday.

To answer the writers of the April 30 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letters “About working on Sundays” and “Questions about the Groff case”:

The commandment states, “Honor the Sabbath day to keep it holy.” Yes, the Sabbath is on Saturday for Jews. But it is on Sunday for Christians, and if that is when most church services are held, one can’t worship with fellow believers on another day.

If there was a Christian nurse who was forced to work every single Sunday, she would want to have some concessions made, as well. Fortunately, there are far more employees at a hospital.

As a police officer, I’m grateful for the opportunity to attend church on a Sunday and not to be forced to work most Sundays. We are living under “grace” and not the law, but Paul challenges us with “Shall we continue in sin that grace may abound? God forbid!” And James says, “If anyone ... knows the good they ought to do and doesn’t do it, to him it is sin.”

We shouldn’t require a violation of conscience. And that isn’t about Christian nationalism.

Elisha Bomberger

Eden Township