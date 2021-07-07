Now that state House Speaker Bryan Cutler and Republican state legislators are “woke” to giving power to the voters through ballot questions, I am excited for future general elections. I know lawmakers will want our participation on the following topics:

1. Establishing term limits for all state elected officials.

2. Eliminating cost of living adjustments in legislators’ pay and requiring documentation for expense reimbursement.

3. Downsizing the state Senate and House.

4. Establishing an independent commission to redraw districts.

I know I will see every one of these on a ballot soon because today I think I saw a flying pig.

Pat McGeehan

Manheim