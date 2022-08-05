Usually, it’s certain political missives that get my blood boiling in the letters section. But now there are complaints about the comics (“Regarding all of the comic strips,” July 22 letter).

To this I reply: Bah to the humbug!

Some may find nothing funny in today’s comics. I read about a dozen of them every day, and some of them get shown to my wife, to friends or posted on the refrigerator. Two full pages of comics! Do I find them all funny? Not at all — but there is nothing so subjective as one’s sense of (or lack of) humor.

But wait, there’s more. Two full pages of puzzles, many of which are a daily ritual. Talk about an antidote to the toxic news and views we’re daily bombarded with from TV and the internet!

And while I’m on this particular soapbox, let me just say that I consider LNP | LancasterOnline a local gem — one that keeps me connected to all of Lancaster County. One just has to travel around this country to find that the ever-decreasing supply of local newspapers pales in comparison to ours.

And, yes, costs are going up. For everything, everywhere. Perhaps the letter writer has not realized this. I’m sure it’s not LNP | LancasterOnline’s desire to increase prices, but it is subjected to the same increased expenses as the rest of us.

No one is being forced to purchase a daily newspaper. But for me, LNP | LancasterOnline is a highlight of my day, every day.

Many, many thanks for all you do!

Brett Snyder

Gap