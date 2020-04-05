As an individual who has battled epilepsy for 25 years, I found the "Zits" cartoon in the March 29 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline appalling. This disease is not humorous by far and it is a disgrace that a newspaper would mock the effects. Your paper had an article on my epilepsy success story on March 21, 2015 (“How the Epilepsy Foundation helped Amy Love get her life back”).

To say my family and I are disappointed in what subjects are in the comic category is an understatement.

Amy Love

Manor Township