Why does the newspaper always hide its greatest gems of wisdom in the comics?

In the July 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, Democracy Man made an appearance in the comic strip “Pearls Before Swine.” He suggested removing party labels from names on the election ballot. Without R’s or D’s for guidance, we would need a new voting approach.

Maybe we would just vote for the second name listed for each office. How would that be different than just voting for those listed as Republican or Democrat?

I am certain that even the most informed voter casts his or her ballot for an unknown name with some frequency.

Shame on us for not taking our preparations to vote — the bulwark of our democracy — more seriously

Carlton Groff

Fulton Township