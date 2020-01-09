This is in response to the Bizarro comic strip published in the Christmas edition of LNP. The comic shows our Lord Jesus Christ lying on a psychiatrist’s couch complaining to a psychiatrist. This so-called cartoon is tasteless, vulgar, offensive and sick, sick, sick. It is clear evidence of the growing lack of respect for anything sacred or Christian in our society, and it borders on blasphemy. I challenge you to publish a cartoon of Muhammad lying on a psychiatrist’s couch during Ramadan.
William Z. Yovanovich
Elizabethtown