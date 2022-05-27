Several weeks ago, the School District of Lancaster offered free lifeguard training to students, anticipating that the county-run pool used by city residents might have difficulty finding lifeguards.

When the county announced earlier this month that it was not going to open the Lancaster County Swimming Pool due to a lifeguard shortage, most of those kids found other jobs. Now the county is reconsidering its decision and is looking for lifeguards — but many kids trained to fill those slots are now committed to work at local country clubs.

The optics of this are awful, to say the least.

I think the county could have done more and that its communications were flawed, but the commissioners have said they would like to make things right, and we are a community that can solve problems when we come together.

If you are a member of Lancaster Country Club (one club that benefited) or another club or pool, consider contacting your club’s leaders. Encourage them to help to get the county pool open for all kids.

Specifically, they could “lifeguard share” with the county, host free lifeguard training of their own or recruit their younger members to work at the county pool.

At the least, I believe they should write a check to the city schools, if they hired a guard trained by School District of Lancaster.

Lancaster Country Club’s fundraising slogan is: “It’s a defining moment.” Recently, this slogan helped to provide club members with a beautiful new pool.

The lifeguard shortage is a defining moment, too. Let’s cooperate!

Stacie Molnar-Main

Lancaster Township