The horrific news that 19 children and two teachers lost their lives because of one 18-year-old man with an AR-15-style, battle-tested weapon reached us this week.

I am not going to cast aspersions on our political systems, but, rather, we need to come together and find some solutions — one being to take the AR-15-style weapons off the market! No one needs that much firepower.

Did you read the reporting that indicated that some of these children in Texas were so mangled that officials needed to use DNA to identify them?

Sunny Hostin on “The View” mentioned that when we lose our smartphones, we can send a message to the phone that makes it inactive. Why couldn’t we create such technology with our guns?

Please, send this message to those who represent you in Congress.

Richard F. Smith

Ephrata