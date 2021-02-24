Some of those leading the Republican Party and its members seem to have set a trap for themselves. The trap is: “When all men think alike, no one thinks very much.”

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and six other Republican senators remembered how to think and use faith, logic and moral principles — plus the U.S. Constitution — as their guide. A reread or first read of the Constitution should be a starting point for all citizens.

The preamble, seven articles and 27 amendments amount to a bit under 8,000 words and take less than an hour to read. Then and only then will you come to the same conclusion as the seven Republican senators — not what you’re told to believe.

Larry Lavenberg

Columbia