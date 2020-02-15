Recently, Comcast raised my bill 5% with no explanation. You call them and they say that their costs have risen. You ask why and they have no reasonable explanation. I ask them if they would carry the Atlantic Coast Conference. Their explanation is that they carry the SEC Southeastern Conference. In my opinion, they should carry the ACC since it is more geographically aligned with our area. It frustrates me when I see a game will be played on TV in the ACC and there is no way I can watch it since I am tethered to Comcast.
Norm Bell
Manor Township