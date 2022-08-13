Jonah Goldberg and Dana Milbank, two national columnists whose pieces were published in the Aug. 10 LNP | LancasterOnline, seem to have forgotten or ignored that the National Socialist German Workers’ Party formed a separate police system in the 1930s as one of its early steps toward absolute power. This police force was controlled by the political party to carry out Adolf Hitler’s policies and commands, and it later was merged with and took control of the German national police system.

I believe that, in our current situation, hiring 87,000 more Department of Treasury employees (some of whom will be new IRS agents) is certainly a similar step.

These professional journalists have avoided this important information.

William W. Hamilton

East Hempfield Township