The Op-Ed/Letters page of the Sept. 6 LNP | LancasterOnline featured two columns by national writers.

One column uses facts (“Trump’s likely long-shot defense could delay trials considerably,” by Ruth Marcus of The Washington Post).

The other column makes assumptions (“Biden spending too much time away from the White House,” by Jared Stepman of The Heritage Foundation).

Stepman assumes many things about President Joe Biden. He does not realize that there are many ways to work, read, think, talk in person and talk on the phone while being in different places. My assumption is that Biden must have our needs as a country on his mind at least 10 hours a day.

The president seems to be criticized whether he’s making official visits when needed (Hawaii and Florida) or staying “home” to work on issues and initiatives to help people.

Please be careful regarding columnists who use assumptions rather than facts.

Carol Nielsen

East Hempfield Township