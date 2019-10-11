I wasn’t living in Lancaster during most of Rich Manieri’s tenure as LNP deputy opinion editor, and after reading his latest “commentary” on impeachment (“Dems’ motto: If at once you don’t succeed, try, try again,” Sept. 30), I’m glad I wasn’t.
Any college journalism student taking a column writing class knows that the first obligation of opinion writers is to gather facts related to the topic in a professional, objective manner, and then build an argument based on the truth. Manieri’s “commentary” sounds like he wrote it from the daily talking points delivered by the Trump administration.
He claims to have read the transcript of the phone call in which President Donald Trump repeatedly pressures the leader of Ukraine to link arms with his henchman Rudy Giuliani and his sycophantic attorney general, William Barr, to dig up dirt on the family of Democrat Joe Biden, currently the biggest threat to Trump’s 2020 reelection.
But instead of identifying Trump’s behavior as the un-American — and perhaps unconstitutional and therefore impeachable — act that it is, Manieri follows the Trump playbook and tries to distract us. Ignoring the seriousness of Trump’s actions, he tries to lure us into a debate over whether Trump twisted the Ukrainian president’s arm by alluding to American military aid.
If Manieri is interested in learning how to write professional, responsible “commentary,” he should study Doyle McManus’ very carefully researched and presented column on the same topic in LNP (“Seasoned journalist offers lessons on impeachment”) the following day. What a difference.
Mark Kelley
Lancaster