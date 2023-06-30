How sad to see the Rev. Tucker York’s June 24 LNP | LancasterOnline column, “Gender ideology has no place in public schools,” co-signed by several other pastors.

My online search indicates that this is York’s first published LNP | LancasterOnline opinion piece. Somehow, inequitable public school funding, rising hostility toward refugees, government separation of migrant children from their families and Pennsylvania’s abysmal minimum wage have not so aroused this pastor and his colleagues.

But attacking transgender people — our country’s most vulnerable population — precisely when political conservatives have targeted them for our No. 1 wedge issue? That apparently is the moral crisis that motivates this pastor and his congregation to action.

This is not the way of Jesus, who criticized the powerful and visibly pious and befriended those everyone regarded as sinners. Having failed to persuade the rest of us, including Christians who disagree with them, religious conservatives have chosen harassment and intimidation of educators and students.

Nor is it good citizenship. These pastors want to enforce their narrow morality on parents and children who are working through incredibly challenging decisions. This takes no moral courage or spiritual strength. It is undemocratic.

I understand York’s understanding of gender and sexuality. I shared his assumptions until I examined them in the light of Scripture and experience. I sincerely hope he and his colleagues are listening to queer children and their parents, rather than seeking to impose their views on the rest of us.

Greg Carey

Professor of New Testament

Lancaster Theological Seminary