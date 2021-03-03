Terry Christopher’s Feb. 24 op-ed defending his character (“Defending character and decrying cancel culture”) misses the mark, in my opinion.

No one is canceling him. He still has his job and his position in the community is probably enhanced. He has not been “sought out.” He has a podcast with a national distribution outlet and a leadership position in the Republican Party. Disagreeing with his proposal to censure Sen. Pat Toomey is not the same as attacking his character.

Most importantly, after Jan. 6, Christopher talked about “times when violence is appropriate.” He defended those words by invoking the “fight for independence and against slavery.” I think the times we live in are very different from those times.

Christopher, in my view, contributes to the political tribalism he rues. He exaggerates the routine criticism of his proposal to censure Toomey, saying he’s been called “lunatic,” and been “demonized” and “targeted.” If the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board disagrees with him, he says it must have “disdain for the community” and its position is “ridiculous.” He links this discussion with the national debate on media coverage. I think LNP | LancasterOnline’s op-ed columnists give voice to those on both sides.

We’re lucky to have a local paper. I welcome Christopher’s activism; our democracy needs it. I ask him to remember: This is not about you, it’s about what you said. I’m part of your community, but I disagree with you.

Brian Hernon

Lancaster Township