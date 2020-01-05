LNP and other publications have criticized the Columbia school system in the past. In the Dec. 22 Sunday LNP edition, there was a Generation Z(eal) column written by a senior at Columbia High School, Tristan Anderson.
The column (“In this season, as in others, we should reject materialism”) was far more incisive than many of the politically motivated, biaed pieces in Perspective.
Tristan brought out many meaningful points to consider both now and every day on forward. Tristan touched on how to live a life of concern for others, one’s own values, and other succinct points worthy of follow-up. His op-ed should be reprinted in bold print on LNP’s front page.
Robert W. Nelson
West Lampeter Township