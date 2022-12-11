Pity the town of Columbia, always trying to improve its public image so that more people will visit and spend money.

A new market building opens, but closes 10 months later. The mayfly-plagued Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge is the site of the annual Bridge Bust, which will be a bust while the bridge is closed for repairs.

The front page of the Nov. 27 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline praised the improvements and additions to the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail, describing their beneficial economic impact (“River trail brings big business”).

Then, the Dec. 1 front page tells us that someone in Columbia was shot and that the case has been labeled a homicide (“2 found dead in shootings in city, Columbia”).

One step forward, two steps back.

If Columbia’s movers and shakers truly wish to improve Columbia’s image, they should redirect their focus so that potential visitors are confident that they’ll hand over their money to someone who won’t physically harm them. OK, that’s a bit harsh, but I believe that crime does more to hinder Columbia tourism than less-than-perfect hiking or driving conditions.

Columbia is where my father grew up, Columbia is where I went to church before my college days and Columbia is where I lived for a few years. It pains me to see such a historic town with so much going for it being dragged down into the mud due to the actions of a few people who I believe should be living in a prison instead of in Columbia.

Columbia, being on the bank of the Susquehanna River, doesn’t mean sinking into the muck and the mire. Pull yourself up and tourists will arrive.

David Albin

East Hempfield Township