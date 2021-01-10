In the Dec. 13 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen refers to what he calls “the unproven conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump had colluded with Russian intelligence to steal the 2016 election” (“Ironic: Swalwell forged an alliance with alleged spy”).

Actually, this is no longer an unproven theory. Thanks to the Senate Intelligence Committee’s report on Trump and Russian interference released in August (and, notably, written by Republicans), we now know that collusion did occur.

The committee’s report shows that Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort actively sought help from Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian intelligence officer with ties to the GRU, the secret Russian intelligence agency. Among other things, Manafort shared internal campaign polling data and discussed campaign strategy with Kilimnik. Altogether, the Trump campaign had more than 100 contacts with the Russians.

If collusion is “a secret understanding between two or more persons to obtain something illegally,” then this is exactly the right word to describe what was happening here. Manafort’s and Kilimnik’s activities were secret — among other things, they hid their phone communication using encrypted apps — and they were illegal, given that obtaining foreign help to influence a U.S. election is against the law.

In my view, someone as experienced as Manafort wouldn’t have engaged in this kind of risky behavior without the blessing of the candidate he was working for. We may assume that Trump knew exactly what was going on.

Barry Stoner

Elizabethtown