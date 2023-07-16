State Sen. Ryan Aument’s column in the July 9 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section pertaining to student loans (“Young people need opportunity, not student loan forgiveness”) doesn’t offer any quick fixes to the student debt crisis. But at least the state senator is actively seeking solutions that may help students with their student loan debt.

One solution to the debt crisis would be for colleges across America to open up their endowment funds to help students with the cost of education. These colleges are sitting on billions and billions of dollars in endowment funds — all while they are paying sports coaches multimillion-dollar contracts.

Our own Pennsylvania State University has a $4.6 billion endowment fund and a football coach making an obscene amount of money. I think all student loans should be interest-free and subsidized by all of the colleges across the United States through a combination of their endowment funds and a percentage of sports revenue.

Every year, Penn State fills its football stadium to capacity with thousands of cheering students, some of whom are up to their eyeballs in student loans they’ll be paying off for many years to come. Maybe the players and coaches should pony up a share of the revenue created by those cheering students and help pay the interest on their student loans.

Paul Rineer

Columbia