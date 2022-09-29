As a senior studying political science at Millersville University, I spend a lot of my time both in and out of school looking into politics, so I wanted to write about why I support Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate.

To start, Oz has focused on promoting American energy independence and supporting small businesses. These are both important economic drivers that will enable us to make more things here in Pennsylvania, fight inflation, grow American jobs and finally get tough on our adversaries abroad.

Oz knows that strengthening America’s position as a global economic power means we need to rebuild our manufacturing sector, and his support of small business is the first major step in that process. He supports “all of the above” American energy solutions, so that we can stop importing energy from overseas and stop relying on Chinese manufacturing. This is a massive issue that needs to be dealt with, and Oz is working toward that goal.

I also support Oz because of his background as a cardiothoracic surgeon. As someone who’s had a ganglioglioma brain tumor, I can say from personal experience that doctors of that caliber are worthy of significant praise, trust and respect. They have a different view on dealing with things. I know Oz has brought this approach to politics, which is a nice change from what we usually see with career politicians.

I believe Oz is the best choice for the U.S. Senate.

Quinn Benner

West Lampeter Township