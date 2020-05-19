I was somewhat taken aback — no, I was astounded — to open my newspaper on May 7 to find a column by Dr. Lori Verderame (“Store these coronavirus collectibles”) advising readers on which “coronavirus collectibles” may well become valuable in the future.

Is it not bad enough that we have politicians who apparently sought to profit from their privileged information of the coming pandemic in January or that there have been reported cases of price-gouging for vital personal protective equipment?

Must we also see an opportunity to profit off the pain and suffering and deaths of many thousands of people in what is probably the most tragic common event we can ever expect to experience? I must admit, I find the “recommendations” of Dr. Lori, without a mention of the tragic consequences of the pandemic, incredibly offensive and tasteless.

I would hope LNP | LancasterOnline would express some sympathy for those readers personally affected by COVID-19 who may have been offended by the sheer insensitivity of the column.

Joe McCabe

Manheim Township