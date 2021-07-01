As I read about Tom Stauffer’s experience on the Cocalico Creek while kayaking on May 25 (“Family pushes for change to Cocalico crossing,” June 27 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline), I am reminded of the day I was with the Paradise water rescue boat team searching for the body of 15-year-old Jonathan Lapp, who got caught up in the same situation as the Stauffers.

I am relieved the Stauffers’ friend survived. I was asked to help the Paradise rescue team, as I owned a cottage downstream on the Conestoga River and was familiar with the waterway.

I am in total disbelief that this stream crossing is still allowed after the death of the Lapp boy and the close calls so many have had while trying to enjoy a peaceful day out on the local waterways.

I support the Stauffers and their effort to correct this water hazard, and I am hoping the Fish and Boat Commission and the state Department of Environmental Protection will take action to have this obstruction removed permanently, before another life is lost.

While I understand the King family situation, they do not own the waterway and they built this life-threatening crossing for their own convenience.

For weeks after helping to locate the body of the Lapp boy, I had nightmares about that experience. I am praying state officials will order the dismantling of this “killing machine” as soon as possible.

Merv Spangler

Strasburg