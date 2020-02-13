Regarding the Jan. 16 (“Believes cartoon was misleading”) and Jan. 20 (“Ignore climate change alarmists”) letters stating that human activity (carbon dioxide emissions) cannot influence our climate:
One letter cites CO2 emissions in the millionths of what’s already in the atmosphere. True. However, the level of CO2 has risen from about 240 parts per million (on average) over the last 400,000 years to over 410 ppm today — and it only passed 300 around 1950. It’s cumulative. Never since humans have been on Earth has it risen so far, so fast. If you think concentrations in the millionths can’t cause harm, consider that cyanide kills in 30 minutes at only 135 ppm. Concentrations are misleading. CO2 is powerful.
The other letter implies that active volcanoes generate more CO2 than humans. Not true. In fact, according to Deep Carbon Observatory (see deepcarbon.net), a global community of scientists who study carbon cycles, human sources of CO2 exceed those of all volcanic activity by 40 to 100 times.
It’s true that there have been large swings in Earth’s average temperature during past ice ages and warming periods. But most of those predated humans, and all of them predated humans having massive cities where hundreds of millions can be impacted by rising waters and changes in crop-growing patterns. We’re not “just” polluting. By massively accelerating change in global temperatures, we’re putting ourselves at risk of great cost and loss of life. We can and must change course and invest in carbon-free energy (among other things).
Nick Hopkins
Lancaster