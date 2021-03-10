In 1960, around 70% of Americans believed that the government should ensure a job for all who wanted to work and a decent living standard for all. In the 1960s, the minimum wage was tied to increasing productivity. If the minimum wage were still tied to productivity as in 1968, it would now be over $22 per hour, triple the current $7.25.

That’s a huge erosion of income. In the 1960s, one worker could provide a family with a middle-class lifestyle. It now takes two incomes. Could it be that some of this erosion was not more noticed because middle-class women joined the workforce? (Poor women have always worked.)

What about the loss of manufacturing jobs? Could it be that the cheap consumer goods imported from China and other countries softened the impact of our transition to a low-pay service economy? This erosion keeps getting worse. Some juggle two or three jobs just to make ends meet.

At the height of the Cold War, when the U.S. was viewed as the model capitalist economy, Americans believed that it was government’s role to promote well-paying jobs and a decent living standard. So why do some now cry “socialism” in response to policies being proposed to advance these very goals? That just doesn’t make sense, does it?

So, no more fearmongering. Let’s focus on pragmatic solutions to the immediate economic crisis induced by COVID-19, as well as to the long-term trends that have left so many families struggling and insecure. Why shouldn’t our economy work for all?

Nina Menke

Manheim Township