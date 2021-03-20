In the March 11 letter “What happened to honesty?” the writer encouraged people to register as independents so they could vote for “a person who has morals, character and respect for this country.”

There’s one issue with that: Pennsylvania has closed primary elections. This means that only voters registered with a party can vote for nominees in that party during primary elections.

Basically, if you register as an independent, you give up the opportunity to influence who represents the two biggest political parties in this country.

So here’s my suggestion: If you hold conservative values and want to see something different from the Republican Party, speak up. The GOP is not the Donald Trump party, as much as some people in it might support him.

So do the research, find conservative leaders and tell like-minded people about them. Because the only way things will change, at least in Pennsylvania, is from within.

Nicole Waltman

Manheim