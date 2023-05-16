There seems to be no limit to the hate-filled Hillary Clinton’s desire to wreak never-ending havoc on her perceived enemies. Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic Party agreed last year to pay $113,000 in fines to settle a Federal Election Commission investigation over the lie-filled anti-Trump Russian dossier that was used by the FBI to wiretap an associate of Donald Trump and played a role in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump/Russia investigation.

Clinton sought to get Trump discredited, impeached and indicted, causing Trump’s entire presidency to be hobbled by Mueller and congressional liars like U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff. Clinton and the DNC paid for the dossier, using money from her campaign and listing it as “legal expenses.” Much like what Trump was accused of doing. But Clinton pays a fine and Trump was persecuted for seven years.

Trump now faces bogus charges from a leftist Manhattan district attorney who says no one is above the law — unless you’re a Manhattan criminal, of course. Clinton is a New York resident. How many New York state prosecutors have started grand juries to investigate this evil woman for doing exactly what Trump allegedly did? Zero!

Democrats and Republicans play under different standards, ethics, morality and rules. The rule of law, which demands that justice be blind and everyone be treated equally under the law, is dead.

This letter is the writer’s opinion. As a conservative writer, I am expected to say that.

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township