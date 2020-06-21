I’ve been meaning to write this for some time, and Ad Crable’s “Surge in park usage raises concerns, hope” in the June 14 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline prompted me. His “leave no trace” quote, referring to leaving the park as you found it, apparently doesn’t apply to rock climbers who routinely leave their climbing apparatus (pitons) pounded into giant rock formations — to seemingly remain there forever.

My wife and I noticed these silver objects on the steep rocks along the beautiful Enola Low Grade Trail. I’m sure there are indoor rock-climbing facilities that climbers could utilize without permanently blemishing these giant natural rock formations.

Russ Stavig

East Hempfield Township