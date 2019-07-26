I agree with the June 28 op-ed from Malinda Harnish Clatterbuck (“We need action, not more debate, on climate change”) that “it is time to work toward meaningful solutions for our children.”
The excellent scientific books “Global Warming” by G. Dedrick Robinson and “Climate Change: The Facts” by Alan Moran provide some basic facts.
— Carbon dioxide is an odorless, nontoxic gas necessary for plant and human life on Earth.
— The greenhouse gas effect is essential for life on Earth, and 95% of greenhouse gases are water vapor. Carbon dioxide represents less than 3% of greenhouse gases.
— Carbon dioxide levels were 1,000 times higher during the geological ice ages.
— The geological record shows a clear lack of correlation between the Earth’s temperature and atmospheric carbon dioxide levels.
— In only 20% of the Earth’s geological history has there been ice on Earth.
— About 100,000 years ago, the Earth’s temperature was 15 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than it is today.
— Global temperatures in 1943 were 57.5 degrees Fahrenheit. In 2008, 57.9 degrees Fahrenheit.
— Global warming caused the glaciers to recede from Pennsylvania 22,000 years ago.
Science is never “settled.’’ Its basic foundations are constant inquiry and evaluation. The critical questions of what factors have caused the Earth’s climate variation over millions of years and how man-made activity alters the climate are multifaceted and scientifically complex.
We need to work together for meaningful solutions (i.e., nuclear and nonfossil sources of energy) based on the scientific facts to preserve God’s Earth for our children.
Patrick T. Tiedeken, M.D.
East Hempfield Township