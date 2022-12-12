One issue that was hardly mentioned in the analysis of the Republican Party’s underwhelming showing in the midterm elections was climate change.

However, according to polling, two-thirds of voters consider climate change to be a crisis or a very serious problem. One poll found that two-thirds of voters supported the Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed by the Democratic-controlled Congress and will massively increase clean energy, lower energy prices and aim to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by about 50% by 2030.

The Inflation Reduction Act will — through tax credits — lower the price of electric vehicles by $7,500 (or $4,000 on the purchase of used electric vehicles). Electric vehicles are already price-competitive with gas-guzzlers.

As the prices of gasoline and electricity generated by fossil fuels soar, clean electricity prices have generally dropped every year by about 10% — a huge inflation reduction for Americans who can power their homes and vehicles with solar/wind.

As I see it, the Inflation Reduction Act didn’t cost ordinary taxpayers a penny, because it was paid for by billionaires and billionaire corporations that previously paid little or no taxes. Congress can continue to pass clean energy legislation that will have huge benefits for our economy — creating millions of good jobs while lowering costs for all Americans.

Most importantly, clean energy legislation will fight climate change by cutting our greenhouse gas emissions even more dramatically, at no cost to taxpayers. This will save us trillions we’d otherwise have to spend to pay for ever-increasing climate disasters in the near future, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker seems to oppose most clean energy legislation and anything that would fight climate change. He won reelection this time, but things could change next election.

Lynn Goldfarb

Manheim Township