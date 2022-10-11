If you are worried about preserving a livable climate, this is the time to make your voice heard. Many issues are concerning, but there are reasons why I believe that addressing climate change is critical.

Of all the weather-related deaths, heat is the biggest killer. Wildfires no longer have just a season; they happen year-round, fueled by heat and droughts that are induced and worsened by climate change. Smoke from fires in the Western United States makes its way east, making some people sick and sending them to the hospital.

Heavier rainfall — a result of warmer air holding and releasing more water — and changing weather patterns lead to more flooding. Flash flooding is becoming more common in the Susquehanna Valley.

Climate change is outpacing our ability to recover and adapt to the new reality of extreme weather disasters such as Hurricane Ian. It will overwhelm us, unless greenhouse gas emissions are quickly brought down.

With the possibility that one or both chambers of Congress could flip in this election, bipartisanship will be the key to further progress in addressing climate change. Advocates must engage with lawmakers of both parties.

We must show up at town halls and political events to speak up about climate change.

The most important thing is that we vote in November. Most politicians only care about the concerns of constituents who actually vote.

It’s important for our children’s future that every candidate understands this critical issue and prioritizes solutions if and when they are elected. By showing up now, we can lay the groundwork for ambitious climate action in Congress.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township