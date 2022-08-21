Climate crisis? It’s already here.

Like millions of citizens, I am worried about saving our democracy and about the danger of Trumpian Republicans who are still trying to overturn the free and secure 2020 election.

It is imperative to save our democracy, of course. But shouldn’t we also be concerned about the wildfires, flooding and extraordinary heat that are devastating our planet, causing farmers and ranchers to lose their livestock and their crops and causing homeowners to lose their property?

Shouldn’t we be worried about having enough to eat and a place to live as the world’s population approaches 8 billion souls? (The population in 1960 was about 3 billion.)

Women should be assured of the right to choose, but they should also be assured of having a healthy environment in which to raise a family, should they choose to have one.

It is important to save jobs — as long as the jobs do not have a negative impact on the air, the land or the water. Fracking, for example, can contaminate both water and soil.

Will we soon have water wars, with each community battling for the right to have its share of clean drinking water? Will we succeed in ensuring that all citizens have the right to vote, but fail at providing them with safe air to breathe?

I fear that we are in great jeopardy and that “Save the Planet” is merely a bumper sticker. Those of you who have children and grandchildren should be terrified!

Jane Cowden

Lititz