Is global warming a hoax? Look at what happened in Texas last month. No, climate change is real, and it contributed to the disaster there.

According to Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist who lives in Texas, the jet stream is powered between warm and cold air masses. Usually, a strong jet stream keeps Arctic air over the North Pole. As Arctic air warms due to climate change, the jet stream weakens, gets wavy and allows frigid air to go south.

The Texas power grid hadn’t been winterized, due to the cost involved and the low probability of a widespread ice event happening. However, such abnormal events are becoming more frequent. Last month’s cold snap affected not only wind turbines, but fossil fuel sources as well.

Our federal government must deal with the cost of climate change through carbon pricing or another means — or continue to bear the increasing costs of mitigating its effects.

Wayne Olson

Manheim