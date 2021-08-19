In a world flooded with misinformation, LNP | LancasterOnline provides an important service to our community by refusing to publish letters that espouse demonstrably false claims, such as from those who claim the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump or that COVID-19 is a hoax.

Now, in light of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s latest report of the dire future of our warming planet, plus the evidence we see before our eyes everyday, I hope that LNP | LancasterOnline adds to the list of unpublishable letters any that claim human-caused climate change is not real.

We can no longer afford to tolerate the nonsense of crackpots and ideologues who deny climate science. We need to transition away from fossil fuels as rapidly as possible if our children and grandchildren will have any hope of leading normal lives.

Steve Jones

Landisville