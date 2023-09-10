If there were the smallest possibility that we could reduce the frequency or intensity of severe and deadly weather events, wouldn’t the prudent path be to work harder together toward the goal of reducing the substances and emissions that add fuel to the fire of climate change?

It seems that everyone in the political world wants to see the other side as an enemy. And yet there is a real enemy right in front of us: climate change. It is an enemy that threatens our lives, our communities, our homes, our economy, our children and all future generations.

There is actually some hope for winning this war — for defeating this enemy. But instead we want to poke at each other over which books can be in our kids’ libraries, or who can play a sport, or whether we can end a pregnancy to save a mother’s life.

Meanwhile, Rome burns. We deserve the world we live in for our foolishness.

Susan Stamm

East Lampeter Township