For Earth Day, PBS presented “Climate Change — The Facts.” From this we learned that we now live in a hotter world because of the recent increase in burning fossil fuels. This change has caused an astronomical increase to 400 parts per million of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, keeping more of the sun’s heat in.

The results have been dramatic. Last year, we had terrible fires, even in the Arctic. Weather systems have changed. Warm air holds more moisture, resulting in increased rainfall. Earth’s ice is melting and sea levels are rising. Greenland is losing five times as much ice as it did 25 years ago. Once fairly constant, sea levels have risen 25 centimeters. Louisiana is losing an area the size of a football field every 45 minutes.

What can be done about this problem? Let’s not believe the campaign of the fossil fuel industry that tells us this isn’t damaging and that we should just adapt to it. Trees absorb about one-third of fossil fuel emissions, but rainforests are being cleared for planting, and burning them causes more pollution.

Green energy sources, such as solar and wind turbines, have become less expensive than coal, and are competitive with natural gas. While there is a cost to conversion, the greater cost is in doing nothing.

The goal set by a climate meeting for the 2015 Paris climate agreement was to phase out fossil fuels by 2050. If we cannot achieve this goal, I believe we will experience a crisis worse than COVID-19.

Wayne Olson

Manheim