The natural gas industry would like to present itself as a good steward of the environment. That desire is obscured by an estimated 500,000 tons of methane the industry pumps into Pennsylvania’s air annually, as much as five times greater than the industry’s self-reported numbers. Methane is a very potent greenhouse gas, a major contributor to climate change. Making matters worse, the Environmental Protection Agency, under President Donald Trump, is rolling back federal rules intended to curb this pollution, which negatively impacts public health and exacerbates climate change.
Locally, we learned in a survey published in Lancaster Farming on Oct. 5 that 46.6% of respondents believe that climate change is a hoax. The burden of trying to change this attitude falls on those who trust good science — as we all must.
The natural gas industry provides good jobs that help our economy. Nevertheless, we must be alert and diligent in pursuing carefully crafted regulations that will improve air quality and fend off climate change. But we have been late in our attempts to delay climate change and, for the most part, it is our children and grandchildren who will pay for our slow responses. We need implementation of the new regulations. The time is now.
Gov. Tom Wolf recently said he would launch his methane rule-making process by the end of the year. Pennsylvania residents are waiting and watching for a strong rule to be proposed that protects our air and our climate. It must be acted upon as soon as possible.
Kenneth Brown
Manheim Township