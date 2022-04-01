The writer of the March 29 letter “Regarding war and climate change” should consider that the majority of scientists are pretty sure that the eventual consequences for Earth and all life from unchecked climate change will make war seem like recess.

The reason to achieve peace in this world as soon as possible is so we can focus as a planet on fixing climate change. This is the more urgent human-made crisis.

The letter writer and his Chevy will be long gone by then, of course — but not his grandchildren. Yes, let’s get our priorities straight!

Carol S. Rettew

Warwick Township