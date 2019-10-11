After reading the Oct. 4 letter “It’s been decades of climate alarmism” and the letter writer’s view that the Earth is not warming nearly as fast as previously thought, I had to respond.
I was fortunate to visit both Denali National Park and walk on the Mendenhall Glacier in Alaska this summer, as well as hike to the Grinnell Glacier in Glacier National Park in Montana. Climate change is real and happening faster than most people realize. The permafrost in Denali is warming, and whole hillsides slide down, causing erosion and additional damage to the ecosystem.
As written in the Glacier National Park newspaper, the park had 35 named (active) glaciers in 1966. By 2015, nine have receded and are no longer active. The rest have shown reduction in size from 20% to 50% since 1966. I compared my photos with those of a friend who was there four years ago, and the change in just four years is alarming. It is predicted that by 2050, if little is done to reduce or reverse climate change and global warming, there will be no glaciers remaining in Glacier National Park.
Everyone needs to do their part to address climate change causes, including contacting our elected officials to continue introduction and passage of bills to lead change.
Steve Landis
Elizabethtown