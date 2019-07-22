I joke that I have a gift for seeing the obvious. It is most obvious that warnings of climate scientists to President George H.W. Bush are proceeding beyond anyone’s wildest expectations. Unprecedented floods, fires, rising warming seas, and deadly bacteria in oceans and rivers have become common. Sharks are attacking bathers at the shoreline. Tragic deaths might have been avoided.
Bush began with noble goals. He ended or reduced acid rain. He signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The Republican Party then feared the dangers of climate change. In 1988, Bush said, “As president, I intend to do something about (climate awareness).”
Later, Bush ran the climate scientists out of D.C. What made his party do a 180 toward climate skepticism and denial? My wild guess would be greed, power, petroleum and politics. In 2005, President George W. Bush sought to undermine public understanding of climate change. It should now be obvious. This is neither “fake news” nor a “hoax.” Reverse carbon dioxide. Rising CO2 robs vitamins from rice — 600 million people could die. Cattle could die from lost protein in feed grass.
Research is distorted, suppressed and now forcibly buried from the public, press and media. Half of America doesn’t know the truth. More than 500 U.S. Department of Agriculture climate and agriculture scientists will be forced to either quit or move to Kansas City. This farce is a double tragedy. So much brain power has been lost in so many departments. Vote for our future’s democracy.
Ron Ettelman
Mountville