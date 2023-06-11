Stopped at a traffic light recently, I noticed the bumper sticker on the vehicle in front of me: “Climate Changer.”

Now, I would like to believe that a snarky teenage grandchild might have slapped that on Granddad’s gas-guzzling SUV, but I doubt it.

Last week we heard the news of this being the driest spring on record here. The drought is clearly noticeable when observing farmers at work tilling fields as clouds of dust billow behind them, evoking thoughts of the Dust Bowl days. There’s grass that looks as dry as is typical for August and that crunches underfoot.

Midwest wheat crops are failing due to drought when they are needed most. A smoky haze from hundreds of Canadian wildfires is reducing visibility, impacting people’s health and lowering temperatures as far south as the Carolinas.

Welcome to the future — this is climate change. It will be harder to work, harder to raise food, harder to survive. This is the world we are leaving our children and grandchildren.

So, “Climate Changer,” when I see your bumper sticker, I feel only sadness for the supreme ignorance you have so proudly put on display.

Lisa Garrett

East Earl Township