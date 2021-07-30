The delta variant of COVID-19, which is much more contagious than the original virus, is sweeping the United States, even as millions of Americans, overwhelmingly in red states, choose not to be vaccinated.

This seems incomprehensible. It defies logic. The vaccines are free and readily available. Medical science has shown the vaccines to be safe and highly effective. But ignoring facts and scientific evidence seems to have become a way of life for millions of Republicans.

Climate science was denied for decades by the GOP because one of its major funders is the fossil fuel industry. Climate science denial was an article of faith for Republicans long before “alternative facts” also began to be applied to things like COVID-19 denial. Both were called “a hoax.”

Climate denial set the stage for some other very dangerous things. Ignoring scientific experts, anti-vaxxers refused routine vaccinations for their children based on misinformation and rumors. Now we have the QAnon movement — also overwhelmingly Republican and anti-vaccination — which seemingly has more believers than some religions in the U.S.

Climate scientists have universally agreed on global warming for decades, just as medical experts agree on vaccines, but the GOP message, for decades, has essentially been “Don’t believe the experts — they’re ‘fake news.’ ”

I believe this decadeslong campaign to persuade Republicans to listen only to leaders of their party — not to look at the facts — led to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. It all started with politically motivated climate science denial. We will see how dangerous that will prove to be in the future.

Pete Kuntz

Manheim Township