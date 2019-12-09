Misconceptions on climate change have been floating through the media, and the public lacks the education to understand its damaging effects. Climate change is a human-driven epidemic resulting in long-term changes to Earth from rising temperatures and poor air quality to extreme weather patterns.
The truth is, these lasting effects on our environment are leading to undesirable effects on our economy, crops and, most importantly, our health.
When you feel like the sun is hotter than usual and you are unable to run from the heat, are you safe? The human body is capable of regulating high temperatures due to its internal mechanisms that allow the body to return to balance. The very young and the old do not have an efficient way to cool on a hot summer day and their bodies are either underdeveloped or on a decline due to aging.
Another population that is affected is those who have outdoor occupations and cannot escape the ultraviolet rays. Many are hospitalized, and if the damage is too much, it becomes fatal.
Little can be done to reverse the damage that has been done to Earth, but many steps can be taken to help reduce further effects. To limit the chances of allowing heat stress to build to a heat stroke, becoming educated is the best way to live safely. Understanding the effects we have on the environment is another way we can limit further damage by decreasing our carbon footprint.
Emily Hicks
York