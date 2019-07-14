It is genius that climate change alarmists can forecast with certainty Earth’s atmospheric temperature several decades in the future, while professional meteorologists worldwide are able to forecast, with some uncertainty, temperatures for just a few weeks out.
Readers know that the Farmers’ Almanac should be the reliable source for the alarmists.
But there is hope for humanity! A June 16 Sunday LNP letter writer (“Ease transition to cheap, clean energy”) states with certainty that fossil fuel products “have caused the climate crisis” and that transition to clean energy “will prevent catastrophic climate change.” Note that dinosaurs, not humans, paid the price during the last climate catastrophe.
Potentially bad outcome for humans this time. Goodbye.
Bob Horst
Manheim Township