Let’s stop talking about polar bears, glaciers, redwoods, etc. They are toast, so to speak, but the climate crisis is not only going to affect animals and plants — it is going to affect you. It already is.

Temperatures in London, not known for heat, hit 104 degrees in July. Parts of the world, including India and Pakistan, get so hot now that heat deaths are common and certain types of work are nearly impossible.

Phoenix, Arizona, recorded 22 days of 110 degrees or higher this year, and suspected heat deaths there topped 450.

Add in the wildfires, tornadoes, droughts, increased-intensity hurricanes, floods, famines, etc., and we are in trouble.

Climate change is real, and humans are causing it. The only people saying otherwise are those who are profiting from denying it. But even they know the truth. They also know that the costs of inaction are vastly greater than doing what needs to be done, and that green jobs are jobs, too. But they hope you don’t know that.

Doing your part to combat climate change by limiting or eliminating the use of fossil fuels is great. So is contributing to environmental groups.

But, by far, the most effective thing you can do is to donate to and elect candidates who are willing to act boldly to combat the climate crisis to protect our living, vulnerable populations and to leave a somewhat recognizable world for our children, grandchildren and those beyond. Sadly, I believe that only Democrats can be counted on to do that.

Tom Simpson

Lancaster