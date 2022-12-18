Water insecurity and climate changes are stressing mental health. Increased flooding could bring more tropical diseases to North America. A new study identifies air pollution as a trigger for lung cancer. Another study flags 700 hospitals from Texas to Maine as having a hurricane flood risk. Flooding, fires, heat waves and other extreme weather are jeopardizing medical services. Earlier this year, research correlated hotter temperatures in the late spring and summer with higher rates of emergency room visits for children.

In 2021, 200 health journals issued a joint statement citing climate change as the greatest threat to global public health. We know that the health care costs of fossil fuel air pollution are estimated at $188 billion annually in the United States. While fossil fuel companies continue to put pollution and carbon emissions into the atmosphere, people suffer and pay for it in higher medical costs.

A permanent price on pollution with a “carbon cash-back” returned to the people would result in cleaner air, a more stable climate and better health outcomes.

There is some good news. Bloomberg reports that green factories are changing minds in more conservative states: “At least $25.7 billion of clean energy factories are in the works, and the jobs they generate are winning over more Americans to solar, batteries and (electric vehicles).”

Climate policy that promotes clean energy will speed up innovation and create jobs as well as being great for people’s health and the planet. Isn’t that what we want now and for our future generations?

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township