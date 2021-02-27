The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is essentially open to a carbon tax, a significant shift in the business group’s strategy as it seemingly moves to get ahead of aggressive action favored by the Biden administration.

In remarks to the Washington Examiner, Martin Durbin, Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute, said, “The business community has got to be a big part of the solution to climate change. ... Clearly, there is consensus favoring a market-based approach, as opposed to a command-and-control regulatory approach.”

While the Chamber of Commerce is still not ready to endorse carbon pricing outright, it appears the group sees it as more favorable than mandates and regulations preferred by some Democrats.

Durbin added that the Chamber considers a carbon tax or cap and trade program to be a market-based approach.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby has long advocated for carbon pricing as the best way to reduce emissions while preserving and even creating jobs. Our proposed legislation, to be introduced in Congress shortly, creates 2.1 million jobs over 10 years while reducing carbon emissions by 40%. It also improves our health and saves 295,000 lives through 2030 through better air quality

I notice that the Lancaster Chamber has no position on climate listed on its website. I hope it is working on one. Businesses are essential to the work of reducing emissions for all of us.

Jim Sandoe

Ephrata