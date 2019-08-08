I would like to thank Dr. Patrick Tiedeken for his very sobering July 26 letter to the editor, “Climate science is complex.” The most interesting fact that he mentioned was that 100,000 years ago, Earth was 15 degrees warmer than it currently is.
Imagine if Al Gore, Bill Nye, Leonardo DiCaprio, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other global warming extremists were alive back then. Instead of blaming gas from the cows for global warming, they would be blaming gas from the dinosaurs. Maybe they are correct — the gas from the dinosaurs is still impacting our climate.
Were there humans 100,000 years ago that we could blame that temperature spike on? I also have read in the Bible that God plans on doing away with this Earth and creating a new one. How do the “settled science” experts plan on saving the planet from God’s control? These people can’t even save themselves, and they claim that they can save Earth?
I am reading both books that Tiedeken recommended and am fascinated by the facts about climate change that are brought to light. I do hope to hear more from Tiedeken on this fascinating subject.
Rick Richards
Ephrata