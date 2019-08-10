Readers of LNP letters may have observed that climate change alarmists generally don’t cite their credentials in climatology or related sciences. I suspect most, like me, don’t have climate/weather expertise beyond life experience and tech degrees in something else.
Hence, long-term climate forecasts may mimic our expected successes at a casino.
Alarmists sometimes cite a supportive statistic of 97%, a data point on a “normal” curve of distribution of things that are variable. Who among readers would believe that a realistic probability of a climate catastrophe in any estimable time frame is even 50% — a coin flip? (Alarmists may be right — dinosaur history could be replicated with humans!)
In the short term, it appears climate variability is statistical noise — cooling or warming, heads or tails.
Observers of climate forecasts remember just four decades back when some experts were predicting global cooling (lots of fossil fuels needed). Cooling could be potentially worse than warming because it would challenge the world’s ability to remain peaceful and prosperous as fossil fuel sources (except coal) are depleted.
Note that stability in nature, including climate, is unnatural — never was, never will be stable.
Bob Horst
Manheim Township