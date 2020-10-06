The Sept. 12 letter to the editor, “Rules for visitors to F&M campus,” by Franklin & Marshall College President Barbara Altmann contained an inaccurate statement; i.e., that several hundred of the college’s students are studying remotely. The actual number is much larger at 779, confirmed by the college’s director of media relations.

Also, the headline, “Good Grade for F&M” on the Sept. 18 LNP article noting F&M’s position — 43rd among national liberal arts colleges — in the recent U.S. News & World Report’s annual ranking of 223 national liberal arts colleges, is misleading. I doubt F&M’s administration is celebrating, having dropped from its rankings in the two previous years. The disappointment must be acute since one of its strategic goals is to climb the prestige ladder to enhance its national exposure and reputation. A retired F&M professor once remarked that “when you get near No. 50, you’re kind of off the radar.”

Meretta Marks

Ephrata